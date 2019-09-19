Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Purdue Pharma asks judge to stop lawsuits against Sacklers

Purdue Pharma asks judge to stop lawsuits against Sacklers

By: Associated Press September 19, 2019

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma this week asked a bankruptcy court judge to halt all lawsuits against the company and its former directors, including members of the Sackler family, which owns the company. The request is a standard ask for a company that's filed for bankruptcy, as Purdue did this week in an effort to settle some ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo