Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Southern District / Criminal Law: Possession of Controlled Substance-Abandonment by Appointed Counsel

Criminal Law: Possession of Controlled Substance-Abandonment by Appointed Counsel

By: Staff Report September 23, 2019

Defendant appealed the denial of his Rule 24.035 motion, filed after he pleaded guilty, pursuant to a plea agreement, to possession of a controlled substance while on probation, and had his probation revoked and his suspended sentences reinstated. Defendant was placed in the long-term, substance-abuse treatment program but failed to return from his furlough. Defendant ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo