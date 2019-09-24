Quantcast
Sanders proposes wealth tax, setting up clash with Warren

By: Associated Press September 24, 2019

Bernie Sanders announced a plan to tax the nation's wealthiest households, saying it will generate more than $4 trillion over the next decade and substantially reduce the accumulated fortunes of billionaires — his version of Democratic presidential rival Elizabeth Warren's signature issue. Sanders, a Vermont senator, wants a 1 percent levy on households worth more than ...

