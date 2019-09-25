Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / ‘Greta’: A young activist’s moment, praised and criticized

‘Greta’: A young activist’s moment, praised and criticized

By: Associated Press September 25, 2019

She stepped onto the biggest of global stages to face the most diverse of audiences, and she made it count. "How dare you?" she kept saying to some of the world's most powerful people. "You are failing us," she told them. Sometimes, a moment and a person align. For 16-year-old Greta Thunberg — whether you admire ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo