Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / WeWork CEO stepping aside amid questions about company

WeWork CEO stepping aside amid questions about company

By: Associated Press September 25, 2019

WeWork CEO Adam Neumann is stepping aside amid questions about the company's finances and his personal antics. The New York-based company, which runs trendy communal office spaces, said Neumann will remain on its board as non-executive chairman. WeWork's Artie Minson, formerly co-president and chief financial officer, and Sebastian Gunningham, formerly vice chairman, will become joint CEOs ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo