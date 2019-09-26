Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Appeals court rules against man seeking resentencing

Appeals court rules against man seeking resentencing

By: Jessica Shumaker September 26, 2019

A 2016 law permits the state parole board to review only the life sentences — but not additional, shorter sentences — of offenders who as juveniles were sentenced to life imprisonment without parole but now may seek review of their life terms after serving 25 years, a Missouri appeals court has ruled. A three-judge panel of ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo