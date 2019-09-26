Quantcast
Ogletree Deakins adds two attorneys in Kansas City

By: Staff Report September 26, 2019

Ogletree Deakins has added Shelley Ericsson and Claudia Tran to its Kansas City office. Ericsson, previously of Armstrong Teasdale, joins the employment firm as a shareholder. She has practiced law for more than two decades and earned her law degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City. Tran, an associate, joins from Martin, Pringle, Oliver, Wallace, & Bauer. ...

