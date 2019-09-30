Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / President’s windmill hatred is a worry for booming industry

President’s windmill hatred is a worry for booming industry

By: Associated Press September 30, 2019

The winds are blowing fair for America's wind power industry, making it one of the fastest-growing U.S. energy sources. Land-based turbines are rising by the thousands across America, from the remote Texas plains to farm towns of Iowa. And the U.S. wind boom now is expanding offshore, with big corporations planning $70 billion in investment for ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo