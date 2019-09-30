Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Sanders calls for ‘income inequality’ taxes on top firms

Sanders calls for ‘income inequality’ taxes on top firms

By: Associated Press September 30, 2019

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has announced an "income inequality" plan calling for steep tax increases on companies that pay CEOs far more than their workers' median salaries. The Vermont senator's proposal would raise taxes 0.5 percentage points on companies paying top executives more than 50 times the median salaries of workers. Tax penalties would rise ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo