AP-NORC poll: Most disapprove of Trump on race relations

AP-NORC poll: Most disapprove of Trump on race relations

By: Associated Press October 1, 2019

Large majorities of black and Latino Americans think Donald Trump's actions as president have made things worse for people like them, and about two-thirds of Americans overall disapprove of how he's handling race relations, according to a new poll conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. About half of all Americans think Trump's ...

