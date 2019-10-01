Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Southwest pilots see February or March return of Boeing Max

Southwest pilots see February or March return of Boeing Max

By: Associated Press October 1, 2019

Pilot-union leaders at Southwest Airlines say it could be February or March before their airline resumes flights using the Boeing 737 Max. That's much later than projected by either Southwest or Boeing. Union officials said the grounded plane's return will take longer for several reasons, including pilot-training requirements and possible changes to checklists that pilots are expected ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo