Civil Practice: Order of Protection-Personal Jurisdiction-Service of Process

By: Staff Report October 2, 2019

Where appellant challenged the entry against him of a full order of protection, the trial court erred in exercising personal jurisdiction over the appellant because the record did not show that the appellant received proper service of process, so the judgment is reversed and remanded. Judgment is reversed and remanded. K.M.R. v. D.G.B. (MLW No. 73965/Case No. ...

