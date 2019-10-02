Quantcast
Civil Practice: Promissory Note-Breach-Relevance of Evidence

Civil Practice: Promissory Note-Breach-Relevance of Evidence

By: Staff Report October 2, 2019

Where appellant challenged a judgment against him for breach of a promissory note executed, the trial court did not err because the note and related testimony were neither logically nor legally relevant and lacked probative value regarding a material issue. Judgment is affirmed. Beckerle v. Whitmoor Realty LLC (MLW No.73967/Case No. ED106011 – 8 pages) (Missouri Court ...

