Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Western District / Criminal Law: Allocution-Effectiveness of Counsel

Criminal Law: Allocution-Effectiveness of Counsel

By: Staff Report October 2, 2019

Where a defendant argued that the trial court erred in failing to grant him allocution before pronouncing sentence, allocution is the questioning of the defendant about any legal cause as to why judgment should not be pronounced, and neither exception to this requirement applied, so the court erred and the sentences are vacated, and the ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo