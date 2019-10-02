Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Western District / Criminal Law: Receiving Stolen Property-Sufficiency of Evidence-Restitution

Criminal Law: Receiving Stolen Property-Sufficiency of Evidence-Restitution

By: Staff Report October 2, 2019

Where a defendant challenged his conviction for receiving stolen property, evidence that the defendant purchased items on the victim’s charge account that were not clearly authorized by the parties’ contract, even after the victim stated this, and after the defendant pawned the items purchased for cash, was sufficient to support the conviction, and the trial ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo