Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Western District / Criminal Law: Sex-Offender Registration-Removal from Registry

Criminal Law: Sex-Offender Registration-Removal from Registry

By: Staff Report October 2, 2019

Where the state highway patrol challenged the trial court’s grant of a registered sex offender’s petition to have his name removed from the sex-offender registry, the offense was the lowest classification offense despite a recent renaming of the tiers of offenders, and the judgment is affirmed because the offender was eligible for removal after 10 ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo