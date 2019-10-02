Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Southern District / Driver’s License: Review of Suspension-Exhaustion of Administrative Remedies

Driver’s License: Review of Suspension-Exhaustion of Administrative Remedies

By: Staff Report October 2, 2019

Petitioner appealed from the trial court’s grant of respondent’s motion to dismiss petitioner’s petition for review of the suspension of his driving privileges, following petitioner’s DWI arrest. In support of its motion to dismiss, respondent argued that petitioner had failed to exhaust his administrative remedies by filing a petition for trial de novo in the ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo