Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Western District / Workers’ Compensation: Settlement Fraud-Authority to Review

Workers’ Compensation: Settlement Fraud-Authority to Review

By: Staff Report October 2, 2019

Where a workers’ compensation claimant challenged the dismissal of his application to review his injury settlement with his employer and its insurer, arguing that the Labor and Industrial Relations Commission had the authority to review the settlement based on the claimant’s allegation that the settlement was fraudulently obtained, the sole jurisdiction to review a claim ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo