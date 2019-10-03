Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Walmart to test new health care services for workers

Walmart to test new health care services for workers

By: Associated Press October 3, 2019

Walmart is rolling out a health care pilot program for its employees that will come up with a curated list of high quality providers but offer fewer choices than under the current plan. Through the program, Walmart will help employees connect with local doctors in areas like primary care, cardiology and obstetrics. It is working with ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo