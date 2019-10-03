Quantcast
Warren turns corporate criticism into bona fides in ’20 race

By: Associated Press October 3, 2019

Facebook’s CEO said his company is ready to “go to the mat” to stop Elizabeth Warren from breaking up tech giants. Amazon accused her of getting facts wrong. And some Democratic donors with ties to Wall Street have quietly said they’ll sit out the election or vote for President Donald Trump if Warren wins her ...

