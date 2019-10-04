Quantcast
Attorneys start Elder Law Group in Springfield

By: Staff Report October 4, 2019

Attorneys Angela D. Myers and Danielle R. Kincaid have formed a new law firm, The Elder Law Group. The Springfield-based firm will focus on estate planning, probate, asset protection and nursing home planning, and trust administration. It will serve the needs of clients in southwest Missouri. Myers and Kincaid will be joined by former Ozarks Elder Law ...

