Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Court plans memorial for former appellate judge George M. Smith

Court plans memorial for former appellate judge George M. Smith

By: Staff Report October 4, 2019

The Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District will hold a ceremony on Oct. 8 in memory of former Judge Gerald M. Smith. Smith, who served on the Eastern District from 1971 to 1997, died March 4 in South Carolina, the court said. Smith, who earned a journalism degree from the University of Missouri and his law ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo