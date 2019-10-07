Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Missouri real estate suit draws Justice Department interest

Missouri real estate suit draws Justice Department interest

By: Associated Press October 7, 2019

The Justice Department is looking into a Missouri class-action lawsuit accusing national real estate brokers of conspiring to charge excessive fees. Attorneys in the department's antitrust division noted in a recent court filing that it is investigating the matter, The Kansas City Star reported. A pair of Kansas City law firms sued major residential real estate brokerage ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo