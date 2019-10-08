Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / South Park, games company swept up in China censorship fury

South Park, games company swept up in China censorship fury

By: Associated Press October 8, 2019

TV show South Park and a major video game studio are the latest businesses swept into a growing debate over how to navigate China's censorship efforts. The question has heated up after the NBA suffered a backlash in China over a pro-Hong Kong tweet by the Houston Rockets general manager. South Park's creators tackled the issue head ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo