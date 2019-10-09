Quantcast
House pushes for release of Mueller grand jury testimony

House pushes for release of Mueller grand jury testimony

By: Associated Press October 9, 2019

Lawyers for House Democrats urged a judge to release secret grand jury testimony from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation as Congress conducts an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. The Justice Department is opposing the request, and Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell did not immediately rule after hearing arguments from both sides. The arguments tie together ...

