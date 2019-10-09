Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Senators warn of foreign social media meddling in US vote

Senators warn of foreign social media meddling in US vote

By: Associated Press October 9, 2019

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators urged President Donald Trump to warn the public about efforts by foreign governments to interfere in U.S. elections, a subject he has largely avoided, and take steps to thwart attempts to meddle in the 2020 presidential contest. The recommendations came in an 85-page report issued by the Senate Intelligence Committee, ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo