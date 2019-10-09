Quantcast
Swanson, Martin & Bell adds Davidson

Swanson, Martin & Bell adds Davidson

By: Staff Report October 9, 2019

Anthony T. Davidson has joined Swanson, Martin & Bell as a lateral associate in the firm’s St. Louis office. Davidson’s practice focuses on asbestos litigation. He previously served as a trial attorney for the Missouri Public Defender System. Davidson earned his law degree at Washington University School of Law.

