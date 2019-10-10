Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / ‘Flash drought’ brings dust and dread to southern farmers

‘Flash drought’ brings dust and dread to southern farmers

By: Associated Press October 10, 2019

Across a vast expanse of the South stretching from Texas to Maryland, there are growing concerns for the cattle, cotton and corn amid a worsening drought fueled by this summer's record high temperatures. One of the bullseyes marking the nation's driest areas is Bartow County, Georgia, where extreme drought has kicked up buckets of dust and ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo