Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Retiree checks to rise modestly amid push to expand benefits

Retiree checks to rise modestly amid push to expand benefits

By: Associated Press October 10, 2019

Millions of retirees will get a modest 1.6 percent cost-of-living increase from Social Security in 2020, an uptick with potential political consequences in an election year when Democrats are pushing more generous inflation protection. The increase amounts to $24 a month for the average retired worker, according to estimates released Thursday by the Social Security Administration. ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo