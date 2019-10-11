Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / EPA proposes rewrite of rules on lead contamination in water

EPA proposes rewrite of rules on lead contamination in water

By: Associated Press October 11, 2019

The Trump administration has proposed a rewrite of rules for dealing with lead pipes contaminating drinking water, but critics say the changes appear to give water systems decades more time to replace pipes leaching dangerous amounts of toxic lead. Contrary to regulatory rollbacks in many other environmental areas, the administration has called dealing with lead contamination ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo