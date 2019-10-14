Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Practice Area opinion / Contract Law / Contracts: Breach of Contract-Labor Agreement

Contracts: Breach of Contract-Labor Agreement

By: Staff Report October 14, 2019

Where the Department of Corrections challenged a judgment granting partial summary judgment to class plaintiffs, who were corrections officers, in a dispute regarding the officers’ breach-of-contract claims arising from the compensability of their pre- and post-shift tasks, the disputed tasks were principal activities of employment and must be compensated under the FLSA, and the judgment ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo