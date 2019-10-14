Quantcast
Driver's License: Administrative Hearing-Due Process-Authority

Driver’s License: Administrative Hearing-Due Process-Authority

October 14, 2019

Where a driver challenged the suspension of her driving privileges, arguing that the trial court erred in concluding during de novo proceedings that it did not have the authority to hear and determine due process violations that allegedly took place at the administrative hearing, a trial de novo is an original proceeding, and challenges alleging ...

