Ford Motor Co. wins at trial in asbestos-death case

Ford Motor Co. wins at trial in asbestos-death case

By: Lawrence Davidson Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly October 14, 2019

Ford Motor Co. won a defense verdict in the asbestos-related death of a former brake worker. The company was the last of 60 defendants named in a suit involving the death of Robert Hare, an attorney for Ford, Brita Cantrell of McAfee & Taft, wrote in a case summary submitted to Missouri Lawyers Media. Hare, who worked ...

