Home / Lawyers In The News / Michael C. Heffernon selected for Kansas City municipal court opening

Michael C. Heffernon selected for Kansas City municipal court opening

By: Staff Report October 14, 2019

The Kansas City Council has chosen Michael C. Heffernon as a municipal judge for Kansas City. Heffernon currently is an assistant prosecutor for the Kansas City Municipal Court and previously was an assistant Jackson County prosecutor. He will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Joseph H. Locascio in Division 202. The Kansas City Municipal Judicial ...

