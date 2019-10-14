Quantcast
Workers' Compensation: Permanent Total Disability-Rule of Necessity

Workers’ Compensation: Permanent Total Disability-Rule of Necessity

By: Staff Report October 14, 2019

Where the Second Injury Fund challenged an award declaring the claimant to be permanently and totally disabled, the Labor and Industrial Relations Commission did not err in invoking the rule of necessity to allow a commissioner who had previously recused himself to reenter the case to break a stalemate, and the judgment is affirmed because ...

