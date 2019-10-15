Quantcast
Appeals court affirms $113.7 million award for corrections officers

Appeals court affirms $113.7 million award for corrections officers

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com October 15, 2019

The Missouri Court of Appeals Western District has affirmed a $113.7 million verdict for Missouri corrections officers who said they were denied compensation for pre- and post-shift duties. A Cole County jury issued the award to a class of about 13,000 corrections officers in August 2018 following an eight-day trial. The case was the third-largest plaintiffs’ ...

