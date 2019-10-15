Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Jury sides with officer in suit against corrections department

Jury sides with officer in suit against corrections department

By: Jessica Shumaker October 15, 2019

A Jackson County jury has awarded $200,000 to a former corrections officer in her discrimination and retaliation suit against the Missouri Department of Corrections. Jurors found the department liable for plaintiff Ana Barrios’ claims of harassment based on gender, gender discrimination and retaliation. They found the department was not liable for punitive damages, however, and they ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo