Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Saint Louis Bar Foundation honors 5 at Spirit of Justice Awards

Saint Louis Bar Foundation honors 5 at Spirit of Justice Awards

By: Staff Report October 15, 2019

The Saint Louis Bar Foundation, the philanthropic arm of The Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis, honored five people during its 12th annual Spirit of Justice Awards Celebration Oct. 4 at the Saint Louis Club in Clayton. Award winners include, from left: Tony Messenger, columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch; Kathryn Banks, Washington University School of ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo