Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Disease claim against Second Injury Fund approved despite change in law

Disease claim against Second Injury Fund approved despite change in law

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com October 17, 2019

The Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District ruled Oct. 1 that a man partially disabled by an occupational disease still could bring a claim against the state’s Second Injury Fund even after lawmakers said such claims no longer could be filed. Although the Eastern District’s case makes the fund liable for claimant Bruce Krysl’s claim, it’s ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo