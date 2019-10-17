Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Dramatic hit-and-run ends in double policy limit

Dramatic hit-and-run ends in double policy limit

By: Nicholas Phillips October 17, 2019

A dramatic sequence of events sparked by a hit-and-run accident resulted in a double policy limit for a woman who sustained serious injuries to her foot. On June 28, 2014, an off-duty police officer was driving with his wife and son at the intersection of Gravois Bluffs Boulevard and Gravois Bluffs Circle in south St. Louis ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo