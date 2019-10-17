Quantcast
Home / National / Economic slowdown drags Union Pacific 3Q profit down 2 percent

Economic slowdown drags Union Pacific 3Q profit down 2 percent

By: Associated Press October 17, 2019

The slowing economy and ongoing trade disputes are dragging railroad profits down in the second half of the year. Union Pacific and CSX railroads both reported declining profit and revenue as they hauled less grain, imported goods and other products. Union Pacific said volume fell 8 percent in the quarter. Union Pacific earned $1.56 billion net income, ...

