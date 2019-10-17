Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / KCMBA hosts first lawyer well-being summit to address mental health, drug abuse

KCMBA hosts first lawyer well-being summit to address mental health, drug abuse

By: Jessica Shumaker October 17, 2019

The goal of the Kansas City Metropolitan Bar Association’s inaugural Lawyer Well-Being Summit was simple: to reduce some of the stigma surrounding issues of mental health and substance abuse in the profession. The Oct. 10 event was organized by KCMBA’s wellness committee, formed in early 2018 in response to a 2016 American Bar Association study showing ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo