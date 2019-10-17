Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Twitter: World leaders’ accounts not entirely above policies

Twitter: World leaders’ accounts not entirely above policies

By: Associated Press October 17, 2019

Twitter says world leaders aren't entirely above its ban on users threatening violence or promoting terrorism on the site. The San Francisco company is clarifying its rules as some Democrats say they would like to see President Donald Trump booted off Twitter, his favored platform for filterless communication with the world. But while Twitter says it will ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo