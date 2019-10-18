Quantcast
Immigration: Removal-Aggravated Felony-Denial of Asylum

By: Staff Report October 18, 2019

Petitioner petitioned for review of an order of the Board of Immigration upholding an Immigration Judge’s order finding him removable and denying his request for asylum. Where petitioner had committed an aggravated felony, there was no basis for reversal of the order of removal. Petition is denied. Choch v. Barr (MLW No. 74032/Case No. 18-3609 – 2 pages) ...

