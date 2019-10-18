Quantcast
Torts: Train Accident-Forum Non Conveniens

Torts: Train Accident-Forum Non Conveniens

By: Staff Report October 18, 2019

Plaintiffs, all Mexican citizens, filed personal-injury and wrongful-death claims against defendants arising from an accident in which defendants’ train collided with a bus at a train crossing. The trial court dismissed plaintiffs’ complaint under the doctrine of forum non conveniens. The trial court did not abuse its discretion in determining that Missouri was an inconvenient forum ...

