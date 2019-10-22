Quantcast
Trump likens House impeachment inquiry to ‘a lynching’

By: Associated Press October 22, 2019

President Donald Trump injected racial overtones into the House impeachment inquiry Tuesday by comparing the Democratic-led investigation into his handling of U.S. policy toward Ukraine to a "lynching." The highest-ranking African American in Congress warned Trump about making the comparison. Lynchings, or hangings, historically were mostly used by whites against black men, mostly in the South, ...

