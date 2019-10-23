Quantcast
Anthem 3Q profit jumps 23 percent, helped by enrollment gains

By: Associated Press October 23, 2019

Anthem's third-quarter profit jumped 23 percent, and the Blue Cross-Blue Shield insurer raised its 2019 forecast after pulling in more people covered by Medicare Advantage and Medicaid. Anthem also gave investors an initial glimpse into next year's profit expectations. CEO Gail Boudreaux told analysts Wednesday morning that the company expects core, adjusted earnings to grow near the ...

