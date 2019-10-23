Quantcast
Schrum named as Iron County judge

Schrum named as Iron County judge

October 23, 2019

Gov. Mike Parson appointed Scott J. Schrum as an associate circuit judge for Iron County. The vacancy within the 42nd Judicial Circuit was created by the retirement of Judge Randall L. Head. Schrum, of Belleview, is currently a partner at Marler Schrum Law. He earned his law degree from Saint Louis University.

