Home / National / WeWork co-founder pushed aside in $5B SoftBank takeover

WeWork co-founder pushed aside in $5B SoftBank takeover

By: Associated Press October 23, 2019

WeWork is accepting a financial rescue package that hands control of the company to Japanese tech giant SoftBank and pushes aside co-founder Adam Neumann and his grandiose vision of changing the world through communal working. WeWork said in a statement that Japanese tech conglomerate SoftBank will infuse the We Company with more than $5 billion in ...

