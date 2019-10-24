Quantcast
Home / Up & Coming 2019 / Abby E. McClellan, 33

Associate, Stueve Siegel Hanson

By: Jessica Shumaker October 24, 2019

Location: Kansas City Practice area: Mass torts (plaintiffs) Law School: University of Missouri-Kansas City An elementary education class set Abby McClellan on the path to becoming a lawyer. Learning about special education law and reading about cases that had a large impact on education hit close to home for her. “My younger brother has multiple disabilities, including autism, and until ...

